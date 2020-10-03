While filling out paperwork after a drunk driver crashed in Brentwood early Saturday morning, a second drunk driver rear-ended the Suffolk police officer's patrol car, causing him non-life threatening injuries, Suffolk police said.

The collisions, which occurred shortly after midnight on Suffolk Avenue, resulted in the two drivers — the first a man and the second a woman — being charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.

Police did not identify the drivers.

The injured officer, who was also not named, was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, police said.

The officer was working with a colleague, who both responded to the first collision, police said.

No further information was released.