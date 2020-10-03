TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Suffolk patrol car rear-ended by drunk driver in Brentwood, police say

Two drivers were charged with driving while intoxicated

Two drivers were charged with driving while intoxicated Saturday morning after police said both crashed in Brentwood, with one rear-ending a patrol car. Credit: Stringer News Service

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
While filling out paperwork after a drunk driver crashed in Brentwood early Saturday morning, a second drunk driver rear-ended the Suffolk police officer's patrol car, causing him non-life threatening injuries, Suffolk police said.

The collisions, which occurred shortly after midnight on Suffolk Avenue, resulted in the two drivers — the first a man and the second a woman — being charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.

Police did not identify the drivers.

The injured officer, who was also not named, was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, police said.

The officer was working with a colleague, who both responded to the first collision, police said.

No further information was released.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

