Mom charged with DWI in crash with her twins in SUV, cops say

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
A Coram woman was intoxicated and driving with three children in her SUV when she crashed into a tree on West Yaphank Road early Monday morning, police said.

Suffolk County police charged Tyleen Smith, 36, with violating Leandra’s Law, which makes it a felony to drive drunk with a child 15 years old or younger in the vehicle, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the 6:07 a.m. crash.

She will be held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip Tuesday, police said.

Police said that Smith’s 2004 Saturn Vue was heading north when it struck a tree in front of a home on West Yaphank Road.

Her 10-year old twins, a boy and a girl, were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with broken bones. Smith and her eight-year-old son were also treated there for minor injuries.

A Bellport woman who was a front-seat passenger was taken to Long Island Medical Center in East Patchogue with minor injuries.

Suffolk County Child Protective Services was notified, police said.

Nicholas Spangler covers the Town of Smithtown and has worked at Newsday since 2010.

