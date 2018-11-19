TODAY'S PAPER
Police: Pedestrian killed in Flanders; driver charged with DWI

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Print

A pedestrian was fatally struck in Flanders by a vehicle whose driver was intoxicated, Southampton Town police said Monday.

Ian S. Constanza, 36, of Riverside, was hit about 11:45 p.m. Sunday on County Road 105 by a southbound vehicle driven by Tyler A. Gaches of Shirley, police said. Constanza was pronounced dead at the scene, near Flanders Road.

Gaches had called police and was later charged with driving while intoxicated, authorities said. Arraignment details were not immediately available Monday night.

Police said his vehicle impounded for the investigation by detectives and the district attorney's office.

Southampton police detectives ask anyone with information to call them at 631-702-2230.

