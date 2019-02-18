TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island Crime

Amityville father faces DWI charge under Leandra's Law, cops say

Shem Mccoy is scheduled to be arraigned on multiple charges Monday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Shem Mccoy was driving north on Countyline Road in Massapequa in his gray 2002 Toyota when he was pulled over by Nassau patrol officers, police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Print

An Amityville man, who police said was driving drunk Sunday with his children in the car, faces numerous charges, including aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law.

Shem Mccoy  was driving north on Countyline Road in Massapequa in his gray 2002 Toyota about 7:50 p.m. when he was pulled over by Nassau patrol officers for failing to stop at a stop sign and “unsafe passing,” police said. 

“During the investigation it was discovered that the defendant had glassy, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath,” police said in a news release.

Mccoy, 43, of Countyline Road, was arrested. His son, 10, and daughter, 7, were taken home where a family member looked after them.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law, two counts of driving while intoxicated, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and multiple traffic violations. 

Mccoy is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in First District Court in Hempstead.

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

