Dix Hills woman drove drunk with five kids in car, police say

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
Suffolk County police arrested a Dix Hills woman Saturday night after she allegedly drove into a utility pole while intoxicated with five children in her car.

Police said Jacquelin Moore, 47, crashed a 2012 Mercedes-Benz into a pole on Acorn Street near Half Hollow Road in Deer Park at approximately 10:10 p.m. Inside the vehicle were four girls aged 16, 15, 13 and 12 and a seven-year-old boy.

Moore is the parent of one of the children — the 13-year-old — but not the others, police said.

The 16-year-old was treated for minor injuries at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center. The other children were not injured, police said.

Moore was charged under the law known as Leandra’s Law with four counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years or younger and five counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Moore was ordered held on a $5,000 bond or $2,500 cash bail at her arraignment Sunday at First District Court in Central Islip, according to online court records. 

Moore was assigned a Legal Aid Society attorney, according to the records. 

