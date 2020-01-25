TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Man drove drunk with child in SUV, police say

Chaojen Chang will be arraigned on DWI charges

Chaojen Chang will be arraigned on DWI charges on Sunday. Credit: NCPD

By Deborah S. Morris
A Roslyn Heights man was arrested in front of his home Saturday morning and charged with aggravated DWI under Leandra’s Law, Nassau police said.

According to police, highway officers observed Chaojen Cheng, 53, of Powerhouse Road, failing to stay in his lane as he drove a 2017 Nissan Pathfinder east on the Long Island Expressway at Exit 33.

Officers pulled Cheng over and conducted a vehicle and traffic law stop in front of Cheng’s home and determined he had alcohol on his breath and glassy eyes, police said in a news release. His 10-year-old son was seated in the back of the vehicle, police said.

Cheng was arrested without incident. The child was released to his mother at the scene. No injuries were reported.

Cheng is charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated (Child under 16-Leandra’s Law), endangering the welfare of a child, driving while intoxicated and several vehicle traffic law infractions.

He will be arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.

