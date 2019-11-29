Two drivers were charged overnight with driving while intoxicated with a child in the car, Nassau and Suffolk police said.

Both men collided with vehicles that were in front of them. In Hauppage, police said the driver triggered a chain reaction of multiple collisions.

Rafael Garcia-Erazo, 34, of Westbury, and Manuel B. Asuncion, 46, of Elmont, were charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years old or younger — a Leandra’s Law violation — and endangering the welfare of a child. No injuries were reported.

In Hauppauge, police said Garcia-Erazo was driving a 2016 Nissan sedan with two passengers — an adult cousin and a 12-year-old — west on Express Drive North. He was near the Wheeler Road intersection when he hit a 2014 Volkswagon sedan that had stopped for a red light just after 1 a.m. Friday, police said.

The Volkswagon then hit a 2012 Ford that had stopped in front of it. The Ford crashed into the 2006 Nissan it was behind, police said.

In Elmont, Asuncion was behind the wheel of a 2006 Suzuki SUV with his 6-year-old child in the car when he smacked into the back of a Nissan Rogue that was stopped in the McDonald’s drive-thru on Elmont Road, according to police.

Both children were released to family members, police said.

Garcia-Erazo and Asuncion are set to be arraigned on Friday.

It was not known if they were represented by counsel.