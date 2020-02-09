A 38-year-old Uniondale man was arrested early Sunday morning for driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law, police said.

Miguel A. Medina was stopped after making an unsafe lane change while driving on Long Beach Road in Oceanside around 2:20 a.m., according to the Nassau County Police Department.

There were four passengers in his gray 2016 Nissan Altima including an 11-year-old boy, 5-year-old girl and 3-year-old girl in the rear seat. The fourth passenger was a 69-year-old woman. The car had a temporary registration from Texas.

Leandra’s Law, named for 11-year-old Leandra Rosado who was killed in a 2009 car crash in New York City, makes it a felony for people to drive drunk or impaired on drugs if there a child younger than 16-years-old in the vehicle — even if it is a first-time offense.

Medina was taken into custody and charged with three counts of DWI, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of criminal contempt in the second degree, aggravated unlicensed operation and multiple vehicle and traffic law violations, according to Nassau police.

He is set to be arraigned on Monday in First District Court in Hempstead. Police said the car was impounded and the children were placed with a family member.