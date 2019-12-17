TODAY'S PAPER
33° Good Morning
SEARCH
33° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Mother drove drunk, hit truck with daughter in car in Freeport, police say

Nadera Beria, 40, of Freeport, was arrested and

Nadera Beria, 40, of Freeport, was arrested and charged with DWI under Leandra's Law Monday. Credit: NCPD

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A Freeport woman was charged with felony drunken driving under Leandra's Law after police said she struck a parked pickup truck Monday afternoon with her 11-year-old daughter in her sport utility vehicle.

Nadera Beria, 40, was arrested at the scene and charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra's Law and endangering the welfare of a child, Nassau County police said. She faces arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead.

It was not known if she was represented by counsel.

Police said Beria was driving a 2019 Kia when she struck the parked 2004 Ford pickup on North Ocean Avenue in Freeport just after 3 p.m. Police said a 56-year-old man in the truck was not injured.

Following an investigation, police said Beria was determined to be intoxicated and was arrested.

Her daughter, who was uninjured, was released to a family member, police said.

Leandra's Law makes it a felony, even on first offense, to drive drunk with a child under age 16 in the vehicle. The law, enacted in 2009, is named for 11-year-old Leandra Rosado, who was killed when the car she was riding in overturned on the Henry Hudson Parkway in October 2009. Six other girls in the vehicle, all attending a sleepover party, were injured. The driver, Carmen Huertas, pled guilty to all charges and was sentenced to 4 to 12 years in prison.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The agreement with Southampton Town stipulates that the In East Quogue, drastic times call for geocubes
Defense attorney Steve Politi, left, speaks to Lawyers give powerful closing arguments in Scout death case
Pedestrians bundle up against the wind and cold Wintry mix Monday night to change to rain 
Thomas Spota, left, and Christopher McPartland arrive at Spota-McPartland jury sends 3 notes to judge as deliberations start
Wayne Warsaw. Former semi-pro footballer, Brentwood coach Warsaw dies
Conceptual rendering of the Jones Beach Energy and Jones Beach energy and nature center costs jump to $25M
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search