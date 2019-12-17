A Freeport woman was charged with felony drunken driving under Leandra's Law after police said she struck a parked pickup truck Monday afternoon with her 11-year-old daughter in her sport utility vehicle.

Nadera Beria, 40, was arrested at the scene and charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra's Law and endangering the welfare of a child, Nassau County police said. She faces arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead.

It was not known if she was represented by counsel.

Police said Beria was driving a 2019 Kia when she struck the parked 2004 Ford pickup on North Ocean Avenue in Freeport just after 3 p.m. Police said a 56-year-old man in the truck was not injured.

Following an investigation, police said Beria was determined to be intoxicated and was arrested.

Her daughter, who was uninjured, was released to a family member, police said.

Leandra's Law makes it a felony, even on first offense, to drive drunk with a child under age 16 in the vehicle. The law, enacted in 2009, is named for 11-year-old Leandra Rosado, who was killed when the car she was riding in overturned on the Henry Hudson Parkway in October 2009. Six other girls in the vehicle, all attending a sleepover party, were injured. The driver, Carmen Huertas, pled guilty to all charges and was sentenced to 4 to 12 years in prison.