A Westbury woman was arrested and charged with drunken driving in the village early Friday with three children in her car, Nassau County police said.

Telma Galdamez, 32, of Mirabelle Avenue, is charged with three counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, driving while intoxicated, and multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

Police said Galdamez was arrested about 1 a.m. after being pulled over for failing to maintain a lane while driving her 2014 Mercedes-Benz east on Old Country Road near Merrick Avenue.

According to a news release, “After initiating a traffic stop, the officer observed the defendant to be intoxicated.”

Three minors — ages 15, 13, and 10 — were in the back seat and the defendant was placed under arrest, police said. All three minors were released to a family member, police said.

Galdamez was scheduled for arraignment Friday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Under Leandra’s Law, passed in 2009, drivers who are intoxicated or impaired by drugs with a child younger than 16 in the vehicle can be charged with a felony. The law was passed after the death of Leandra Rosado, 11, who was killed in a DWI accident in 2009 after the minivan in which she was a passenger crashed on the West Side Highway in Manhattan.