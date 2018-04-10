TODAY'S PAPER
Long Beach cops: Man with 26 license suspensions faces DWI charge

Roy H. Gaines Jr., of Far Rockaway, was

Roy H. Gaines Jr., of Far Rockaway, was arrested and charged with drunken driving, among other charges. Photo Credit: Long Beach Police Department

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A Queens man was arrested on drunken-driving charges in Long Beach after an automated license-plate reader flagged his vehicle for a suspended registration, police said. He also had 26 license suspensions, according to police.

Roy H. Gaines Jr. was arraigned Monday, charged with two counts of felony DWI, first-degree, second-degree and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, being an unlicensed operator, and driving with a suspended registration and without an ignition interlock device.

Long Beach Police Commissioner Michael Tangney said Gaines, of Far Rockaway, was arrested after an alert to police from the city’s “Ring of Steel” automated plate-reader monitoring system. The system includes a series of plate readers around Long Beach that remotely read license plates, scanning for potential scofflaws.

Police said that in addition to Gaines having two prior DWI arrests within the past 10 years — this, his third DWI arrest within the past 15 years — he also had 26 license suspensions.

Tangney said Gaines was arrested by Officers Peter Feiler and Raymond Kenahan after a traffic stop.

It was not immediately clear if Gaines was represented by an attorney.

Long Beach has used automated license plate reader technology since 2006, Tangney said.

Gaines is due back in court next week; bail and plea information about the Monday arrest were not immediately available.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

