DWI patrols in Nassau, Suffolk arrest 25 people

Police in Nassau and Suffolk counties Wednesday night and early Thursday, arrested 25 people for driving while intoxicated, officials with the two departments said.

Fifteen people were arrested in Nassau and 10 in Suffolk, officials said.

Both departments also have stepped up DWI patrols during the long weekend, with each using grants targeted at DWI enforcement.

“The Nassau County Police Department will continue their intensified efforts to identify and arrest motorists that are operating motor vehicles while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs during the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend,” Nassau police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said in a statement.

Suffolk County will have checkpoints to check for possible DWI, a police spokeswoman said Thursday. The department doesn’t reveal the number or location of checkpoints in advance, she said.

“Drinking and driving is a preventable crime," Suffolk police Commissioner Geraldine Hart said in a statement. “It is not a mistake — it is an irresponsible choice that can often have deadly consequences. We will target drivers under the influence to hold those accountable for their actions.”

In addition, Suffolk is partnering with Lyft to provide discounts for people who use the ride-share company to go home. The code — SUFFOLKCTY2019 — is worth $10 and is in effect through midnight Saturday.