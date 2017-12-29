TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Police: Holiday weekend DWI crackdown planned

By Newsday Staff
Police officers on Long Island will be “out in full force” this holiday weekend, cracking down on drunken and impaired drivers, authorities say.

“As part of the continuing effort to keep Suffolk County roadways safe and free of intoxicated drivers, the Suffolk County Police Department will have additional officers on patrol on New Year’s Eve,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini and Chief of Department Stuart Cameron said in a statement.

Nassau police are increasing patrols throughout the weekend “to keep roadways safe and free from intoxicated and impaired drivers,” Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and Nassau acting Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said in a statement.

STOP-DWI grant money will be used by both departments to subsidize the patrols, police said.

