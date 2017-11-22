Police in Nassau and Suffolk counties are cracking down on intoxicated drivers over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Suffolk County police will outline its efforts to focus on drunken and distracted driving at a late morning news conference Wednesday at police headquarters in Yaphank.

The department says it also plans to step up patrols during the holiday shopping season.

Police also will provide safety tips to shoppers and recommendations to travelers on how to keep their homes safe while they’re away, according to a news release.

Police in Nassau County will participate in the STOP-DWI state grant program over the holiday weekend, officials will announce later Wednesday morning at police headquarters in Mineola.