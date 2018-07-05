A Queens woman driving with a young boy in the backseat was charged with driving while intoxicated Wednesday after striking a mother and her son crossing an Elmont street, Nassau County police said.

Kiran Choudhry, 28, was in a BMW on Seville Street when she hit the woman, 31, and her 2-year-old boy about 10 p.m., police said.

When officers arrived, they saw the pedestrian on the ground, holding her toddler son, next to the BMW, police said. Both were taken to Winthrop University Hospital in Mineola, where the mother was treated for "severe pain" to her head and right arm and her son for a head injury, according to the complaint against Choudhry.

Choudhry had a "slight odor of an alcoholic beverage" on her breath, bloodshot eyes, unsteady feet and slurred speech, police said in the complaint against her. Officers asked her to undergo field sobriety tests and a Breathalyzer test, which showed she had a .08 blood alcohol level, the complaint said.

The driver had a 5-year-old boy in the backseat, police said. He was released to a relative, police said.

Choudhry, of College Place in College Point, was arraigned Thursday on charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law, driving while intoxicated, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and various vehicle and traffic law violations.

She was held pending a bail of $10,000 bond or $5,000 cash. She was represented by Legal Aid, whose attorneys could not be immediately reached Thursday evening. Choudhry's family also could not be reached Thursday night.