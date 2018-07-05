A Queens woman driving with a young child in the backseat was arrested Wednesday in Elmont after allegedly striking two people and charged with driving while intoxicated, Nassau County police said.

Officers responding to a 911 call for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Seville Street at about 10 p.m. saw a 31-year-old woman on the ground next to a 2008 BMW holding her 2-year-old son, police said.

The woman and her son, whose identities were not disclosed, suffered injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment. Police did not release additional information on the victims.

The driver of the BMW, Kiran Choudhry, 28, of College Point, had bloodshot eyes, unsteady feet and slurred speech, police said.

Choudhry had a 5-year-old boy in the backseat, police said. The boy, who was not identified, was released to a relative.

Choudhry was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law, driving while intoxicated, two counts of second-degree assault, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and various vehicle and traffic law violations. She is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.