A Selden driver was drunk when she crashed into a tree Monday night in Ronkonkoma, Suffolk police said.

Jennifer Mintz, 45, was driving a Hyundai sport utility vehicle west on the Long Island Expressway service road when she lost control near Edgewood Avenue about 8 p.m., police said.

Her SUV overturned and hit a tree, officials said, and she was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital to be treated injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Mintz was charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.