Long Island Crime

Cops: Selden driver who hit tree in Ronkonkoma was drunk

Firefighters extricate a woman who lost control of

Firefighters extricate a woman who lost control of her SUV Monday on the LIE service road in Ronkonkoma. Photo Credit: Bryan Lopez

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
A Selden driver was drunk when she crashed into a tree Monday night in Ronkonkoma, Suffolk police said.

Jennifer Mintz, 45, was driving a Hyundai sport utility vehicle west on the Long Island Expressway service road when she lost control near Edgewood Avenue about 8 p.m., police said.

Her SUV overturned and hit a tree, officials said, and she was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital to be treated injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Mintz was charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.

