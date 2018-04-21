A Wyandanch man who was struck and critically injured by a motorist impaired by drugs died Saturday, Suffolk County police said.

Jonathan Yanes, 22, had been in critical condition after he was struck by the driver, Daniyal Syed, 24, on Wednesday, police said.

Syed, of Dix Hills, drove a 2013 Toyota RAV4 south on Straight Path in Wyandanch when his vehicle struck Yanes, who was crossing the street from west to east, police said.

Yanes was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was listed in critical condition shortly after he was struck, police said.

Syed was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

Syed was arraigned on Thursday and ordered held on $10,000 bond or $5,000 cash, court records show. He is being represented by the Legal Aid Society of Suffolk County, which could not be immediately reached for comment.