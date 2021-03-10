A New York City firefighter from Babylon drove nearly four miles in the wrong direction on the Sunken Meadow Parkway last November following a night drinking at a Smithtown strip club before crashing into a car driven by King Park teacher, killing him instantly, Suffolk prosecutors said Wednesday as they announced new charges against the driver.

Joseph Norris, 38, who lost both of his legs in the crash, was charged in Criminal Court in Riverhead in a nine-count indictment related to the Nov. 20 crash that killed Anthony Mariano, 44, a social studies teacher at Benjamin N. Cardozo High School in Bayside.

Prosecutors said beer bottles and a bottle of Jameson Irish whiskey were found in Norris' 2008 Chevrolet Colorado after the crash. Norris’ blood alcohol content was .29% — more than three times the legal limit of 0.08%, prosecutors said.

An FDNY firefighter since 2006, Norris was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, first-degree vehicular manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter, second-degree vehicular manslaughter, aggravated driving while intoxicated, two counts of driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and second-degree reckless endangerment. He was previously charged only with DWI.

Norris pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment Wednesday.

Suffolk County Supreme Court Justice Stephen Braslow set bail at $100,000 cash or $200,000 bond, which he was expected to post Wednesday afternoon.

Christie Azzolini, the victim's fiancee, wept in court Wednesday, leaning her head on the shoulders of her parents as details of the horrific crash were revealed. The couple, who were together 10 years, were supposed to get married last July but the wedding was postponed because of COVID until this summer.

"It's really unfortunate that this happened," Azzolini said outside of court. "We love him and miss him and think about him every day. And now finally the man that killed him has been charged."

Defense attorney Anthony LaPinta called Norris a "terrific family guy" and a "hero firefighter" who earned accolades for his role in the Deutsche Bank fire in 2007 that killed two fellow firefighters and injured more than 100 others.

"This is yet another motor vehicle tragedy that has befallen to good people and has devastated two loving families," he said. "We will navigate this as thoroughly and as powerfully as possible for Mr. Norris and present the best defense we can for him."

Norris' wife Kimberly is seven months pregnant, he said, with the couple's second child. The crash left Norris a double amputee and led the loss of his spleen and other serious injuries, LaPinta said.

If convicted of the top count, Norris, who was accompanied to court by more than two dozen firefighters and family members, faces a maximum sentence of eight and one-third to 25 years in prison.

"Our focus is on providing justice for the victim's family and ensuring that we send a clear message to the public that this type of conduct will not be tolerated," said Suffolk District Attorney Tim Sini. "Too many people are lost to drunk and drugged driving in this country, in this state and in this county."

Norris due back in court on April 15.