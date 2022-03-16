TODAY'S PAPER
Rocky Point man charged with DWI after two wrong-way crashes, Suffolk police say

By Newsday Staff
A Rocky Point man was charged with driving while intoxicated Tuesday night after police said he crashed his SUV twice while driving the wrong way on Route 25A.

Suffolk police said John Madden, 49, was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of the highway in East Shoreham when he hit a 2020 Subaru at 8:42 p.m. He drove off, continuing in the wrong direction, and then hit a 2013 Chrysler about a quarter mile away, police said.

That crash occurred at 8:45 p.m., near North Country Road in Rocky Point, police said.

The Subaru driver was not hurt. The Chrysler driver was taken to John T. Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Madden was charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident. He was held overnight at the Seventh Precinct for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip.

It was not immediately clear if he was represented by an attorney.

