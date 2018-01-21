TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 49° Good Morning
Overcast 49° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Suffolk cops: Three charged with sale of e-liquid to minors

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Suffolk County police charged three people with selling e-liquid nicotine and cigarettes to a minor Saturday night, police said in a news release.

First Precinct police arrested individuals at three businesses after a minor visited 15 establishments to attempt to purchase cigarettes and e-liquid nicotine as part of an investigation.

It is illegal to sell cigarettes and nicotine in Suffolk County to anyone younger than 21. The three people were charged with unlawfully dealing with a child in the second degree, a misdemeanor, and the businesses were issued violations from the county health department.

Police charged: David Anthony Nunez, 22, of Copiague, employed at Collado Hookah in Copiague; Rohit Kumar, 27, of Richmond Hill, Queens, employed at Valero Gas Station in Wyandanch; and Yousef Fadhel, 30, of Manhattan, employed at Allah Convenience Inc. in Wyandanch.

The three arrested were issued field appearance tickets and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

Community complaints about tobacco and nicotine sales to minors sparked the investigation, police said.

Ted Phillips covers the Town of Oyster Bay and has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011. Over his career he has covered state government in Albany, municipal finance, local government, crime, economic development and armed conflict.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

A car crashed into a Bethpage home around Car crashes into house, Nassau cops say
Traffic on East 42nd Street in Manhattan looking Cuomo: Charge Uber, Lyft to ease NYC congestion
Dozens of residents were forced to evcuate after Nassau officer rescues woman from fire, cops say
Osmel Perdomo, 13, was last seen leaving his Nassau police seek missing Hempstead teen
Joseph Percoco leaves a federal courthouse in Manhattan Ex-Cuomo aide’s corruption trial kicks off
New East Farmingdale Water District rates will Hamlet water rates to rise for third time in 2 years
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE