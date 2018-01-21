Suffolk County police charged three people with selling e-liquid nicotine and cigarettes to a minor Saturday night, police said in a news release.

First Precinct police arrested individuals at three businesses after a minor visited 15 establishments to attempt to purchase cigarettes and e-liquid nicotine as part of an investigation.

It is illegal to sell cigarettes and nicotine in Suffolk County to anyone younger than 21. The three people were charged with unlawfully dealing with a child in the second degree, a misdemeanor, and the businesses were issued violations from the county health department.

Police charged: David Anthony Nunez, 22, of Copiague, employed at Collado Hookah in Copiague; Rohit Kumar, 27, of Richmond Hill, Queens, employed at Valero Gas Station in Wyandanch; and Yousef Fadhel, 30, of Manhattan, employed at Allah Convenience Inc. in Wyandanch.

The three arrested were issued field appearance tickets and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

Community complaints about tobacco and nicotine sales to minors sparked the investigation, police said.