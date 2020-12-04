TODAY'S PAPER
Bronze eagle statue stolen from Washington Memorial Park Cemetery in Mount Sinai, Suffolk police say

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public's help to locate the person or people who stole a bronze eagle statue from a Mount Sinai cemetery.  Credit: SCPD

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Someone stole a four-foot-tall bronze eagle from atop a World War II memorial last month at Washington Memorial Park Cemetery in Mount Sinai.

Now, Suffolk County police are asking the public for help in locating the person — or persons — who stole the statue.

The eagle that stood perched atop a granite memorial at the park, located at 855 Canal Rd., was taken some time between 5 and 7 p.m. on Nov. 13, police said. Police said the granite base was damaged during the theft.

The base has a plaque that reads: "To honor those who made the supreme sacrifice in World War II so that liberty and justice may live." It stood near a flag pole not far from the cemetery headquarters building.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding the theft contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS or submit a tip using a mobile app that can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3Tips. Tipsters can also go online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, texts and emails will remain confidential.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

