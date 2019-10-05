Three days after a woman was violently raped in an East Atlantic Beach home by a man she met through an online ad site, Nassau police said a homeless man was charged with the crime Friday.

The 31-year-old victim suffered a broken nose, fractured skull, and "other cuts and bruises" in the Tuesday night attack, police said, and was admitted to a local hospital.

Adan Alvarez, 23, contacted the woman through the Locanto classified ad site. After they met, she tried to leave but was "physically assaulted, restrained and sexually assaulted," Nassau police said in a statement.

After her assailant left, police said, she managed to break free, leave, and contact the police.

"A subsequent investigation ensued, where an extensive canvass was conducted as well as a composite sketch of Alvarez," police said.

Then on Friday, Alvarez was found in a shed at another East Atlantic Beach home after someone alerted the police of a trespasser there, police said.

Alvarez was identified as the suspect in the rape. He was charged with several felonies and misdemeanors, including rape, assault, criminal obstruction of breathing/blood circulation, strangulation, kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment, burglary and trespassing.

His arraignment is set for Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead. It was not known if he was represented by counsel.