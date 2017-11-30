A suspected drug dealer is facing charges after he offered to sell heroin to an undercover officer Tuesday, police said.

Wayne Brown, 29, of Southampton and Mastic, had three outstanding warrants — for first-degree criminal contempt, harassment, and vehicle and traffic law violations — when he was arrested by Southampton Town police Tuesday evening in a parking lot on Main Street in Hampton Bays, the department said in a news release Thursday.

Brown has been charged with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

Police said Brown also had an outstanding New York State parole warrant.

Police said an acquaintance who drove Brown to meet the unnamed undercover officer also was arrested. Police said Jeffrey Hodge, 56, of Southampton, was charged with fourth-degree criminal facilitation — a Class A misdemeanor.

Police said in an afternoon meeting Brown “contacted an undercover officer and offered to sell a quantity of heroin.” The East End Drug Task Force then arranged a meeting with Brown in the parking lot in Hampton Bays, according to the release.

Police said Brown was on parole for second-degree attempted robbery and was found in possession of both suboxone and heroin when he was arrested. Arraignment details were not immediately available for either Brown or Hodge.