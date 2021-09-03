Alleged drug dealer faces upgraded charges in OD deaths, prosecutors say

An alleged drug dealer charged in connection with three fatal overdoses on the East End is facing upgraded charges, including manslaughter, prosecutors said Friday.

Lavain Creighton, 51, of Greenport, pleaded not guilty to a 16-count indictment in Suffolk County Court in Riverhead on Friday in connection with the Aug. 13 overdoses of what prosecutors said was cocaine mixed with a fentanyl analog. Investigators have been probing a series of at least six fatal drug overdoses on the East End.

Prosecutors said the manslaughter charges were lodged because Creighton showed reckless intent when he sold the drugs to two of the overdose victims after another victim allegedly texted Creighton to warn him of the drug's effects and the suspicion that the cocaine was laced with another substance.

"Yo, I think that stuff is something weird," one of the victims texted Creighton, according to Suffolk Assistant District Attorney Dana Gremaux. "Giving me the spins. I just wanted to warn you."

Hours later, Gremaux said, the victims were dead.

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini, speaking to reporters after the arraignment, said several other of the fatal East End overdoses remain under active investigation.

"He was on notice that there was something in this product that was not right," Sini said. "He received a text message from one of his customers saying that there’s something weird in this product…. He was on notice at that point that there was something in that drug other than cocaine. Instead of warning his customers, he continued to sell his product and that is the epitome of recklessness."

Gremaux asked for Creighton's bail to be set at $5 million cash or $10 million bond on the indictment charging him with 14 counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of second-degree manslaughter. But bail was set at $500,000 cash or $5 million bond.

Creighton's attorney Lane Bubka said the bail was excessive and he would appeal.

Bubka said prosecutors failed to establish evidence that his client sold drugs to the overdose victims and the timeline presented in court disproved at least one of the manslaughter counts because the alleged drug sale had already taken place before the warning text from one of the victims was sent.

"There's no way to establish that my client could have known anything, assuming that he even sold them the drugs," Bubka said.

Creighton's longtime girlfriend Erica Hansen said Creighton has long struggled with a cocaine addiction and was "heartbroken" over the deaths."He's very heartbroken over it," said Hansen, 44, of Greenport.