Long IslandCrime

Man seriously hurt in East Farmingdale crash, police say

Police said Fritz Andral was driving a 2008

Photo Credit: Paul Mazza

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A late-night single-car crash in East Farmingdale left a front-seat passenger seriously injured Monday, Suffolk County police said.

The driver of the car, identified as Fritz Andral, 25, of Schleigel Boulevard in Farmingdale, was arrested after the crash on what police described as "outstanding warrants unrelated to the crash." It was not immediately clear why those warrants had been issued.

Police said Andral was held overnight at the First Precinct and is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Central Islip.

The crash occurred at Baiting Place Road and Toledo Street at about 10:15 p.m. Police said Andral was driving a 2008 Honda sedan when he lost control of the vehicle, leaving the road and crashing into a tree.

A male front-seat passenger, identified as Jean Dorcine, 22, of Farmingdale, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip with what police described as "serious" injuries. Police said Andral also was transported to Good Samaritan, where he was treated for minor injuries and released. A female rear-seat passenger, whose identity was not released, was not injured, police said.

The Honda was impounded for a safety check.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to contact First Squad detectives at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

