An Oakdale man was charged with driving while intoxicated after police said he crashed his car through a fence and hit multiple vehicles early Friday morning in East Farmingdale.

Suffolk police said the driver's passenger, who is 50, was taken to a hospital with unspecificied injuries.

The driver, identified as Robert Alvarado, 26, was behind the wheel of a 2021 Mercedes on Route 109, near Route 110, when he drove across a grass median and struck a fence and several parked, unoccupied vehicles at 2:25 a.m., police said.

Police did not provide the exact address of the crash.

Alvarado was arrested, police said. Details of his arraignment were not available, and it was not immediately clear if he was represented by an attorney.