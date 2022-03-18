TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Driver hit fence, parked cars in DWI crash in East Farmingdale, Suffolk police say

Members of the East Farmingdale Fire Company, Farmingdale

Members of the East Farmingdale Fire Company, Farmingdale Fire Department and Suffolk County police responded to a crash on Route 109 near Route 110 in East Farmingdale early Friday morning. Credit: Paul Mazza

By Newsday Staff
Print

An Oakdale man was charged with driving while intoxicated after police said he crashed his car through a fence and hit multiple vehicles early Friday morning in East Farmingdale.

Suffolk police said the driver's passenger, who is 50, was taken to a hospital with unspecificied injuries.

The driver, identified as Robert Alvarado, 26, was behind the wheel of a 2021 Mercedes on Route 109, near Route 110, when he drove across a grass median and struck a fence and several parked, unoccupied vehicles at 2:25 a.m., police said.

Police did not provide the exact address of the crash.

Alvarado was arrested, police said. Details of his arraignment were not available, and it was not immediately clear if he was represented by an attorney.

By Newsday Staff

Latest Long Island News

Jesus Marte Jr., and his wife Maria, inside
Rent relief largely went to poor LIers, data shows
Illustration by Newsday/Neville Harvey
From rum-smuggling fishermen to famous mobsters, Long Island's big role in Prohibition
The new Muttontown and Upper Brookville Police Department
Upper Brookville, Muttontown create new police department to patrol villages
Bay Shore first-grade teacher Ebony Jones, in her
Pandemic slows efforts to diversify LI teacher workforce
An omicron subvariant now makes up 38% of
Moderna seeks 4th shot; LI COVID-19 numbers inch up
Then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is seen in Brooklyn
Cuomo tactics: Plenty of finger-pointing, little humility, analysts say
Didn’t find what you were looking for?