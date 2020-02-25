TODAY'S PAPER
Alcohol, shotgun stolen in East Hampton home burglaries, police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Police said a Middle Island man broke into two homes on Sammy's Beach Road in East Hampton late last month, stealing alcohol, a 12-gauge shotgun and other items.

Now, Justin Williams, 23, is under arrest, charged with two counts of second-degree burglary.

East Hampton Town police said Williams was arrested Monday in East Hampton after an investigation into the two break-ins, which occurred on Jan. 30. He faces arraignment Tuesday in East Hampton Town Justice Court, police said.

It was not clear if he was represented by an attorney.

Police did not say what evidence linked Williams to the break-ins and did not detail all the items believed taken.

