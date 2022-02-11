TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

1 dead, 1 arrested after fight in East Hampton home, police say

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
Print

An East Hampton man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in the killing of an Amagansett man earlier this month after a fight in his home, Suffolk County police said.

Police identified the deceased as Kevin Somers, 45, in a news release, and stated that Marc Dern, 34, was scheduled to be arraigned Friday at East Hampton Town Court on a first degree manslaughter charge. It was not clear if he had a lawyer.

According to a release, East Hampton Town police responded to Dern's Lincoln Avenue home on Feb. 5 after a 911 call came in around 10:40 p.m. about the fight. Somers was taken to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A county police spokeswoman did not immediately respond to questions including why the men were fighting, how Somers died and where and when Dern was arrested. An autopsy was to have been performed by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Nicholas Spangler covers the Town of Smithtown and has worked at Newsday since 2010.

Latest Long Island News

Students at the trade electric and alternative energy
LI's career and technical schools seeing boost in enrollment
The Daisy Award is an international award given
'Beyond the call of duty': A Franklin Square nurse is honored
Waverly Lucas, 48, of Wyandanch, is seeking $10
Notice of claim: Police assaulted Wyandanch man at gas station, tearing off prosthetic leg
The Los Angeles Rams are a 3.5 point
Can't-miss Super Bowl payouts? Don't bet on it,  AG warns
Robert Kirtland of Port Washington, right, who served
Robert Kirtland, former assistant U.S. attorney, dies at 99
Jimmy Buffett's annual Jones Beach concert is set
Buffett bringing party back to Jones Beach this summer
Didn’t find what you were looking for?