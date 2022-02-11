1 dead, 1 arrested after fight in East Hampton home, police say

An East Hampton man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in the killing of an Amagansett man earlier this month after a fight in his home, Suffolk County police said.

Police identified the deceased as Kevin Somers, 45, in a news release, and stated that Marc Dern, 34, was scheduled to be arraigned Friday at East Hampton Town Court on a first degree manslaughter charge. It was not clear if he had a lawyer.

According to a release, East Hampton Town police responded to Dern's Lincoln Avenue home on Feb. 5 after a 911 call came in around 10:40 p.m. about the fight. Somers was taken to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A county police spokeswoman did not immediately respond to questions including why the men were fighting, how Somers died and where and when Dern was arrested. An autopsy was to have been performed by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.