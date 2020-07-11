TODAY'S PAPER
Montauk man had sex with underage girl, East Hampton police say

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
East Hampton police have arrested a Montauk man and charged him with second-degree rape, alleging he had sex with an underage girl he met online.

Police said they were notified by the girl’s father after he became suspicious of her activity on social media and asked her about it.

Police investigating discovered Ronny A. Dellosantos-Corporan, 21, may have had sex with the girl twice in the past week, authorities said.

Police arrested Dellosantos-Corporan at the Montauk precinct at 6 p.m. Friday. He was charged with second-degree rape, second-degree criminal sexual act and endangering the welfare of a child.

Second-degree rape charges someone 18 or older with having sex with someone younger than 15, according to the state penal code.

Dellosantos-Corporan was set to be arraigned Saturday in East Hampton Town Justice Court. It was not immediately clear if he was represented by an attorney.

