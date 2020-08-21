TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: East Hampton man faces multiple charges for cache of weapons

By Deborah S. Morris deborah.morris@newsday.com @dsvmorris
An East Hampton man was arrested on multiple weapons charges Friday morning after town police recovered 17 guns while executing a search warrant at his home, authorities said.

Christopher R. Fausett, 57, of Wireless Road, was charged after investigators found six assault weapons, five shotguns, five rifles and one 25-caliber handgun, East Hampton Town police said in a news release.

Fausett was charged with six counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of criminal possession of a firearm and two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The East Hampton police detective division, with assistance from the department's emergency services unit, executed the search warrant at approximately 7:50 a.m. Friday, the release said.

Fausett was being held overnight and is scheduled to be arraigned at East Hampton Justice Court on Saturday.

