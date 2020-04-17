TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Evening
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
42° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Police: Officer injured trying to stop speeding SUV in East Hills

A Nassau County police officer was injured when

A Nassau County police officer was injured when a speeding sport utility vehicle she was trying to stop in East Hills early Friday struck a tree and a branch from the tree fell on her police cruiser, police said.   Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

A Nassau County police officer sustained multiple injuries while attempting to conduct a traffic stop in East Hills of a speeding sport utility vehicle Friday afternoon that cops later learned was stolen, officials said.

The incident occurred about 4:10 a.m. when a patrol officer saw a newer model Jeep Cherokee and 2016 Lincoln Navigator speeding on Glen Cove Road while traveling southbound.

The officer turned on her cruiser’s emergency lights and attempted to pull the speeding vehicles over, police said. The drivers of the two vehicles, however, didn’t stop, and continued southbound.

Police said the Navigator’s driver hit the brakes abruptly to avoid hitting a tractor trailer. The Navigator’s driver also tried to strike the officer’s patrol vehicle, police said. The Navigator then accelerated while attempting to go around the trailer, but lost control and the SUV then struck a utility pole, a fence and a tree, police said.

A branch of the tree fell onto the officer’s cruiser.

The officer injured her neck, left forearm, hand and collarbone. She was treated and released from a hospital, police said.

Police said the driver of the Navigator, Rodolfo Lopez, 23 of the Bronx, was arrested and found to be in possession of multiple stolen credit cards.

Police said the driver of the Cherokee continued southbound on Glen Cove Road.

Police said the Navigator was stolen from Old Brookville.

Lopez faces multiple charges including: second-degree assault, seven counts of fourth-degree criminal stolen possession of stolen property, first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and multiple driving infractions, police said.

Lopez, who was hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, will be arraigned when it’s medically practical, police said.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Children wearing face masks and holding containers wait UN: Children left vulnerable by impact of the pandemic
Firefighters extinguished a fire at a restaurant at Fire at Islip restaurant, officials say
Carillon Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, a 315-bed Huntington State releases list of COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes
Sands Point Police Sgt. Joseph Spinosa died April Joseph Spinosa: Police sergeant 'loved to barbecue'
Helber Soriano of Bay Shore is greeted by Coronavirus on Long Island: Latest updates
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, during his COVID-19 update Cuomo: Federal government 'passing the buck' on coronavirus testing
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search