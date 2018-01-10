TODAY'S PAPER
Driver flees after hitting man in East Islip driveway, police say

By William Murphy
A man standing next to his car in the driveway of his East Islip home suffered minor injuries Tuesday when a passing motorist skidded, then hit him and his car, Suffolk County police said.

The driver fled the scene, police said.

Jorge Gomez-Botero, 36, was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment, police said.

He had been standing in the driveway of his home on Union Boulevard near Champlin Avenue when the other car hit him about 11:25 p.m., police said.

Detectives asked anyone with information on the hit-and-run crash to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

By William Murphy

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

