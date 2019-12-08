TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island Crime

Burglars steal e-cigs from East Meadow store, Nassau police say

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Nassau County police are searching for two masked suspects who broke into an East Meadow smoke shop early Sunday morning and made off with an undetermined amount of e-cigarettes.

The two male suspects used a crowbar at about 3:10 a.m. to break the front window of Pipes and Stuff Smoke Shop on Hempstead Turnpike, Nassau police said. Once inside, they went behind the counter and stole the e-cigarettes before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction.

One suspect was wearing a blue sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, a dark-colored mask and a green backpack, police said. The other suspect was wearing a dark-colored hoody sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, a red mask, black gloves and an orange backpack.

Detectives aks anyone with information regarding the crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

