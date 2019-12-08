Burglars steal e-cigs from East Meadow store, Nassau police say
Nassau County police are searching for two masked suspects who broke into an East Meadow smoke shop early Sunday morning and made off with an undetermined amount of e-cigarettes.
The two male suspects used a crowbar at about 3:10 a.m. to break the front window of Pipes and Stuff Smoke Shop on Hempstead Turnpike, Nassau police said. Once inside, they went behind the counter and stole the e-cigarettes before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction.
One suspect was wearing a blue sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, a dark-colored mask and a green backpack, police said. The other suspect was wearing a dark-colored hoody sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, a red mask, black gloves and an orange backpack.
Detectives aks anyone with information regarding the crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.
