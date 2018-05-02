An East Meadow couple has been arrested on drug-related and other charges, including child endangerment, after being pulled over by police in Westbury on Tuesday night, authorities said.

According to Nassau County police detectives, at 11:45 p.m. Criminal Intelligence Rapid Response Team officers saw a 2017 Dodge Ram with extensive front-end damage and a yellow flashlight being used as a headlight traveling east on Corporate Drive.

The officers pulled over the driver and saw a broken glass tube “with a white residue believed to be crack cocaine” and a black folding knife in the vehicle’s center console, police said. Police said two children — ages 5 and 6 — were also seated in the rear without the proper child restraints.

Police said the driver, Francis Dima, 45, and his wife, Andrea Dima, 38, of Sixth Street, were arrested. Their two children were released to a family member.

After the arrests the two were found to have 89 green round pills imprinted “U23” that were believed to be oxycodone hydrochloride “on their person,” in addition to crack cocaine, heroin and multiple hypodermic needles, police said.

Francis Dima was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic instrument, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and several vehicle traffic law violations.

Andrea Dima was charged with six counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic instrument and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

They were scheduled for arraignment Wednesday at First District Court in Hempstead.