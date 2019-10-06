An East Northport man was arrested on drunken driving charges under Leandra’s Law Saturday evening after police say he drove while intoxicated with his 5-year-old son in the vehicle.

According to police, Ross Nonnenmacher was driving a 2016 Nissan Rogue south on Tompkins Street with his 5-year-old son in the vehicle when an officer stopped him around 6:43 p.m. Nonnenmacher was arrested and transported to the Second Precinct, the child was released to the custody of a family member and the Nissan was impounded, police said.

Nonnenmacher, 29, of Tompkins Street, was charged with driving while intoxicated, a felony since he has a prior conviction; aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger under 16, a violation of Leandra’s Law; endangering the welfare of a child; first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation; and operating a motor vehicle without a required interlock device.

Nonnenmacher was held overnight at the Second Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday.

An attorney for Nonnenmacher could not be immediately reached.