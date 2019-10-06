TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

East Northport man faces DWI charges under Leandra's Law, police say

By Rachel O'Brien rachel.obrien@newsday.com @Writingrachel
An East Northport man was arrested on drunken driving charges under Leandra’s Law Saturday evening after police say he drove while intoxicated with his 5-year-old son in the vehicle.

According to police, Ross Nonnenmacher was driving a 2016 Nissan Rogue south on Tompkins Street with his 5-year-old son in the vehicle when an officer stopped him around 6:43 p.m. Nonnenmacher was arrested and transported to the Second Precinct, the child was released to the custody of a family member and the Nissan was impounded, police said.

Nonnenmacher, 29, of Tompkins Street, was charged with driving while intoxicated, a felony since he has a prior conviction; aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger under 16, a violation of Leandra’s Law; endangering the welfare of a child; first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation; and operating a motor vehicle without a required interlock device.

Nonnenmacher was held overnight at the Second Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday.

An attorney for Nonnenmacher could not be immediately reached.

Rachel O'Brien poses for her employee headshot at

Rachel O’Brien has worked at Newsday since 2018. She grew up on Long Island, is a Stony Brook University graduate and previously covered political news for the Staten Island Advance.

