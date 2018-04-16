TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: East Northport One Stop worker taking out garbage robbed

By Newsday Staff
A worker was robbed at gunpoint while taking out garbage behind an East Northport convenience store Sunday night, police said.

The gunman approached the employee at about 9 p.m. in the rear parking lot of East Northport One Stop on Pulaski Road, Suffolk County police said Monday morning in a news release.

“The man pointed a gun at the employee and demanded money,” police said in a statement. “The employee complied and gave the man his wallet.”

The robber fled with the wallet. The worker was not injured, police said.

Second Squad detectives urged anyone with information about the robbery to call them at 631-854-8252.

