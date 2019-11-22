Police are asking for the public's help in identifying an armed man who robbed a 7-Eleven store on westbound Sunrise Highway in East Patchogue last March.

The robbery took place March 18 at about 11:30 p.m. at the 139 Sunrise Hwy. store, Suffolk County police said.

Police said a store employee complied with the man's demand for cash. The man then fled on foot.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect, who was shown wearing a hoodie, his face partially covered. He was holding a handgun as he stood atop the store counter.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the suspect or the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. Tipsters can also use a mobile app downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or can file tips online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, texts and emails will remain confidential. Tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest.