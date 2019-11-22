TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Morning
SEARCH
51° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Police searching for armed man who robbed East Patchogue 7-Eleven

Tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of

Tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest in the March robbery of an East Patchogue 7-Eleven, police said. Credit: SCPD / PIO

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying an armed man who robbed a 7-Eleven store on westbound Sunrise Highway in East Patchogue last March.

The robbery took place March 18 at about 11:30 p.m. at the 139 Sunrise Hwy. store, Suffolk County police said.

Police said a store employee complied with the man's demand for cash. The man then fled on foot.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect, who was shown wearing a hoodie, his face partially covered. He was holding a handgun as he stood atop the store counter.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the suspect or the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. Tipsters can also use a mobile app downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or can file tips online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, texts and emails will remain confidential. Tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Nassau County police had a portion of Hempstead Cops: Pickup hits, kills woman crossing Hempstead Turnpike
Medical student Adam Lalley participates in a poverty Medical students get a lesson in empathy
This Riverhead home is on the market for LI mobile home lists for $145,000
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran in Mineola on NIFA approves $3.11 billion Nassau budget for 2020
Former Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota, left, Witness: Burke's fury sparked by prisoner's 'pervert' insult
Melville's Ellen Kraft and daughter Georgia, 7, took A certain snowman charms LI's 'Frozen II' viewers
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search