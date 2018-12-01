Two men were arrested after police raided their East Patchogue home Friday and found drugs and drug packaging material, authorities said.

Officers seized eight ounces of heroin, four ounces of cocaine, about seven ounces of marijuana, a kilo press, two scales, eleven phones, a laptop, a file cabinet, a vehicle and $1,919 from the Montauk Highway home of Victor Nicholas, 30, and Hahshim Saunders, 27, police said.

Nicholas and Saunders were each booked on first- and second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, police said. They were expected to be arraigned Saturday.