Long IslandCrime

East Patchogue hit-run driver sought after bicyclist killed

Police also released a photograph of the victim, Alexis Velasquez, of Bellport.

Alexis Velasquez, of Bellport, was struck and killed

Alexis Velasquez, of Bellport, was struck and killed on Montauk Highway in East Patchogue on April 28. Photo Credit: Composite: SCPD, left, and James Carbone

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Print

Suffolk County police are offering a $5,000 cash reward to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a bicyclist in East Patchogue last month.

Alexis Velasquez, 30, of Bellport, died April 28 after a sport utility vehicle hit and killed him as he was riding east on Montauk Highway just west of Gazzola Drive, Suffolk County police said.

Authorities believe the vehicle is a silver Nissan Rogue, the 2013, 2014 or 2015 model, police said in a news release Tuesday.

The driver of the Nissan Rogue, who was also traveling east on Montauk Highway, fled after striking Velasquez, police said.

Velasquez’s body was found after a passing motorist called 911 and reported seeing a person lying in the roadway at about 4:30 a.m., according to police.

The Nissan's front passenger side was damaged in the collision, police said.

Police also released a photograph of Velasquez on Tuesday.

Police asked anyone with information that could help them identify and locate the Nissan driver to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477 or email police at tipsubmit.com.

Headshot of Newsday employee Chau Lam on June
By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

