Suffolk County police are offering a $5,000 cash reward to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a bicyclist in East Patchogue last month.

Alexis Velasquez, 30, of Bellport, died April 28 after a sport utility vehicle hit and killed him as he was riding east on Montauk Highway just west of Gazzola Drive, Suffolk County police said.

Authorities believe the vehicle is a silver Nissan Rogue, the 2013, 2014 or 2015 model, police said in a news release Tuesday.

The driver of the Nissan Rogue, who was also traveling east on Montauk Highway, fled after striking Velasquez, police said.

Velasquez’s body was found after a passing motorist called 911 and reported seeing a person lying in the roadway at about 4:30 a.m., according to police.

The Nissan's front passenger side was damaged in the collision, police said.

Police also released a photograph of Velasquez on Tuesday.

Police asked anyone with information that could help them identify and locate the Nissan driver to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477 or email police at tipsubmit.com.