An East Quogue man faces drug charges after he was caught over the weekend growing marijuana on his property, police said.
Robert Kuroski, 50, of Central Avenue, was arraigned Monday in Southampton Town Justice Court, Southampton Town police said.
Kuroski was charged with unlawful growing of cannabis and second-degree possession of marijuana after officers responded to his home at about 5:20 p.m. Sunday following complaints about a “possible marijuana growing operation,” police said.
Kuroski consented to a search of the property and officers found marijuana plants hanging in a shed near the garage and other marijuana contained in plastic containers in the garage, according to a news release Tuesday.
An unspecified quantity of marijuana was seized and Kuroski posted a $1,000 bail and was ordered back to court on Thursday.
Kuroski could not immediately be reached for comment.
