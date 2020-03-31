After setting fire to his home and barricading himself in, an East Rockaway man kicked and punched the firefighters who broke in to rescue him, Nassau police said Tuesday.

The fire Kevin Meyer, 31, is charged with starting late Monday morning on Elbert Place damaged a home next door. None of the family of five, including three children, who were present reported injuries, the police statement said.

"After a continued struggle, Meyer was eventually removed from the home and was transported to an area hospital where he was admitted for smoke inhalation and evaluation for a cognitive disorder," police said.

The fire was put out by multiple local and neighboring fire departments, police said.

Meyer, who will be arraigned when medically practical, was charged with arson, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, obstructing governmental administration and obstructing firefighter operations.

It was not immediately clear if he was represented by an attorney.