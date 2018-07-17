An East Rockaway woman faces charges in connection with the forging of checks at the Hicksville ophthalmologist's office where she worked, Nassau County police said on Monday.

Denise Moreno, 37, stole checks of an undisclosed amount, police said. She also altered computer records and endorsed checks so she could deposit them in her joint bank account, police said. Moreno committed the acts between July 2016 and November 2017, police said.

Police said Moreno was taken into custody at her home without incident. She has been charged with second-degree grand larceny, first-degree falsifying business records, and second-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Moreno is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday at First District Court in Hempstead.