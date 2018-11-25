TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Swastika on driveway in East Rockaway being investigated as hate crime

By Nicole Fuller nicole.fuller@newsday.com @NicoleFuller
Nassau police are investigating as a bias crime a swastika on a driveway apron in East Rockaway that may be at least two years old, police said.

A pedestrian spotted the swastika, which was apparently embedded into the concrete, in front of a building in the 400 block of Atlantic Avenue at about 1:40 p.m. Sunday, police said.

Police spokesman Steven Zacchia said the building owner said the concrete for the driveway apron was poured about two years ago. The swastika measured about one foot by one foot and appeared to have been altered by the addition of an extra line, police said.

Detectives from the Fifth Squad request anyone with information contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.

Nicole Fuller is Newsday's senior criminal justice reporter. She began working at Newsday in 2012 and previously covered local government.

