Long IslandCrime

Teenager hurt in East Shoreham home invasion, Suffolk police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A teenage girl was injured in an early-morning home invasion-style burglary in East Shoreham, Suffolk County police said.

Police said six residents were in the home on Suffolk Down when three assailants entered the house at about 3 a.m. Thursday. The girl sustained minor injuries in the burglary, police said.

Police said details were still emerging but detectives believe the home was targeted and that the burglary was not random.

Check back for updates on this developing story.  

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

