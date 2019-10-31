A teenage girl was injured in an early-morning home invasion-style burglary in East Shoreham, Suffolk County police said.

Police said six residents were in the home on Suffolk Down when three assailants entered the house at about 3 a.m. Thursday. The girl sustained minor injuries in the burglary, police said.

Police said details were still emerging but detectives believe the home was targeted and that the burglary was not random.

