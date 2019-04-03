Town of Hempstead Councilman Edward Ambrosino pleaded guilty Wednesday to tax evasion in federal court in Central Islip, prompting the Republican elected official to resign from the municipal post.

Ambrosino, 54, of North Valley Stream, pleaded guilty to a single count of tax evasion on his personal federal income tax as part of a plea deal.

He was charged in April 2017 in an indictment with failing to pay more than $250,000 in federal income taxes in what prosecutors said was a complex scheme.

Hempstead Town Attorney Joe Ra said Ambrosino submitted his resignation Wednesday from his post. Ambrosino's last day will be Friday.

The counts were one count of wire fraud, four counts of federal tax evasion for the years 2011, 2012 and 2013; three counts of making and subscribing false corporate tax returns for the years 2011, 2012 and 2013; and one count of failing to file tax documents.

Under the terms of the plea deal, he faces between 30 and 37 months in prison. He also agreed to pay more than $250,000 in back taxes to the federal government and also an amount to be determined later to New York State for back taxes. In addition, he agrees to pay back $700,000 in restitution to a law firm caught up in his alleged scheme.

The plea involved a count that he reported earning $369,000 in 2013, and owing $103,000 in tax, while he knew that his income and tax owed was “substantially greater.” In that year, Ambrosino failed to report another $315,000 he earned through the scheme, prosecutors said.

Ambrosino, an attorney, specializes in economic and industrial development and financing, according to federal officials.

The scheme centered around Ambrosino’s failure to forward to his then law firm $800,000 of the $1.3 million he earned from two Nassau County agencies. In return for receiving a set amount from the firm, Ambrosino was obligated to send those earnings to the firm. Ambrosino was supposed to be paid a base salary of $200,000, plus only 15 percent of legal fees he collected above $125,000, prosecutors said.

The firm was not identified in court papers, but numerous sources have identified it as Ruskin Moscou Faltischek in Uniondale.

According to prosecutors, Ambrosino set up a shell company to siphon the money instead of passing it on to the law firm.

Ambrosino then filed false tax returns underreporting the money he had diverted, as well as claiming business expenses for the rental payments on a Manhattan apartment he had set up for an unidentified third party, prosecutors said. Ambrosino knew the apartment rental payments “were not business expenses,” prosecutors said.

The two agencies were the Nassau County Industrial Development Agency and the Nassau County Local Economic Assistance Corp., where Ambrosino had served as counsel.

Ambrosino was a protege of Nassau Republican leader Joseph Cairo, and a longtime friend, confidant and financial partner with former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano.

The Hempstead Town ethics code bars elected officials from serving when they are convicted of a felony, as in Ambrosino's case. Ra said, however, that a defendant in the federal system who pleads guilty isn’t technically convicted until sentencing.

Ra said the town board may now vote to appoint Ambrosino's replacement, or ask the governor to call for a special election to fill the vacancy.

Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen, a Democrat, called for a special election to fill Ambrosino’s vacancy.

“The only way to properly restore integrity to this Town and to this Council district is by letting the voters decide who should represent them, not Republican Party bosses,” she said in a statement.

Ambrosino has served as special counsel to Mangano, and Newsday has reported that he and Mangano were partners in a private equity investment firm, Blue Rhino Capital, and in 2007 became joint owners, with a third person, of a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condominium on a golf course in Myrtle Beach, Florida.

Mangano and his wife, Linda, were convicted in connection with corruption charges in the same federal court in March.

With John Asbury and Jesse Coburn