Federal prosecutors Wednesday filed a superseding indictment against former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and his wife, adding specific details of lies that Linda Mangano allegedly told federal investigators.

The original charges against the Manganos, who are facing a retrial on corruption charges in October following a mistrial in May, remained the same. But the addition of 11 specific examples in writing of alleged lies was apparently an attempt by prosecutors to deal with the complaints of some jurors that they weren’t sure what Linda Mangano specifically lied about.

Several jurors said afterward that they were close to acquitting Linda Mangano before U.S. District Judge Joan Azrack in Central Islip declared a mistrial in the Mangano cases on May 31 after 12 weeks of trial and nine days of jury deliberation.

Federal prosecutors immediately said they planned to retry the Manganos on all counts against them.

The government’s case against the Manganos centers on their alleged relationship with a longtime friend, former Long Island restaurateur Harendra Singh, who was the star government witness against the Manganos during the initial trial.

Despite the friendship, prosecutors said a flow of significant gifts from Singh to the Manganos only began after Edward Mangano became county executive and amounted to bribes.

Prosecutors said Singh provided a more than $450,000 no-show job with Singh for Linda Mangano; two chairs each worth more than $3,000, a $7,300 watch for a Mangano son; hardwood flooring for the bedroom in the Manganos’ homes; as well as tens of thousands of dollars in free food and vacations.

In return, prosecutors charged that the former county executive got Singh two lucrative Nassau County contracts each worth more than $200,000 and help in obtaining $20 million in indirect loan guarantees from the Town of Oyster Bay.

Defense attorneys staunchly maintained the items were just gifts based on friendship.

Among the alleged lies that Linda Mangano told agents according to the superseding indictment: “She handled the menu changes and new color schemes for Singh’s restuarants” and “that she met with Singh three or four times a week at her home to discuss her design ideas for the menus.”

The Manganos Wednesday pleaded not guilty to the superseding indictment at arraignment before Azrack.

Azrack said during the hearing that she was going to move jury selection and the start of the retrial from October 9 to 11.

Edward Mangano again faces seven felony counts, including federal program bribery, honest-services wire fraud, extortion and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Linda Mangano again faces five felony counts, including conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice and making false statements to the FBI.

The Manganos have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Their co-defendant in the initial trial, former Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto, was acquitted by the jury on all 27 corruption-related charges against him. Venditto still faces a possible state trial on corruption charges brought by the Nassau County District Attorney’s office.

The Manganos and their attorneys declined to comment after the hearing as did a spokesman for the Eastern District United States Attorney’s office.