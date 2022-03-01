A lawyer for former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano has asked a federal judge to show "substantial leniency" at his upcoming sentencing for 2019 corruption convictions as part of a court filing Tuesday that insists upon the ex-elected official's innocence.

Attorney Kevin Keating also argued it's "impossible to overstate the punishment" Mangano already suffered after two trials with months of testimony and weeks of jury deliberation following an investigation that started seven years ago.

"Ed Mangano has lost virtually everything. His political career and boundless future has been lost. His law license has been taken away, virtually all of his assets are gone, and his good name vanquished — all because 12 years ago a phony friend of 25 years asked him to show up a meeting over which he had no ability to impact," the court filing also said.

A jury found Mangano, 59, took bribes from restaurateur Harendra Singh, the prosecution's star trial witness. The panel decided Mangano used his political clout after becoming county executive in 2010 to pressure Town of Oyster Bay officials into indirectly backing $20 million in loans for Singh, a transaction a town lawyer had warned was illegal.

Prosecutors contended in court that Mangano did so in part by showing his support for Singh while attending an April 2010 meeting at the political headquarters of the now-late former Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto that was held in an effort to push through the funding.

Jurors found Mangano guilty of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery, federal program bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud, honest services wire fraud and conspiracy to obstruct justice. Prosecutors said after the verdict that Mangano faces up to 20 years in prison on some of the charges.

The same jury convicted the former county executive’s wife, Linda Mangano, 58, of charges that included lying to the FBI about what prosecutors dubbed a "no-show" $454,000 job as a food taster and menu planner Singh gave her as one of the bribes for her husband.

The Mangano's 2019 trial in federal court in Central Islip followed a 2018 mistrial, a proceeding in which a jury also acquitted Venditto of corruption charges.

U.S. District Judge Joan Azrack previously set March 23 as the sentencing date for the Bethpage couple after rejecting defense arguments for a new trial on grounds including a claim that Singh committed perjury while testifying against them.

U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesman John Marzulli declined to comment Tuesday. Prosecutors are due to file sentencing recommendations for both defendants soon.

Linda Mangano's attorney, John Carman, asked Azrack in a court filing last month to give her community service, saying Nassau's former first lady "was swept up in something far bigger than she was." Jurors convicted Linda Mangano of conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice along with two counts of lying to the FBI.

The Manganos conspired to obstruct a grand jury probe by scheming with Singh to fabricate examples of work Linda never did at his former Queens restaurant Water’s Edge, and she lied to federal officials on two dates in 2015 about the work she claimed to have performed, according to the jury's verdict.

Carman said probation officials recommended an 18-month prison sentence for Linda Mangano. But he argued a sentence of community service for his client, whose life and marriage "are in shambles," is justified "by a life defined by kindness and a selfless impulse to help others less fortunate."

At trial, prosecutors presented evidence that Singh bribed Edward Mangano with five vacations, free meals, two luxury chairs, ash flooring for the couple’s bedroom, a $7,300 wristwatch for one of their sons and the job for Linda.

Evidence also showed Singh put the county executive’s wife on his payroll in April 2010 before Oyster Bay officials voted that June to authorize backing of personal loans for the former self-described "restaurant mogul" to pay for improvements at a town catering hall and at Tobay Beach, where he ran concessions.

The defense contended in court that the perks Singh provided the couple were gifts from a longtime family friend, while insisting Edward Mangano never took any formal government action in return.

Jurors also acquitted the former county executive in connection with allegations that he steered two county contracts to Singh. Prosecutors had claimed the elected official also repaid Singh for his bribes with two county contracts in 2012 that together were worth more than $400,000. One involved a contract for bread and rolls for Nassau’s jail and the other was a no-bid contract to feed relief workers after Superstorm Sandy.

Singh, who testified at the retrial for six days, pleaded guilty to crimes that included bribery, conspiracy and tax evasion and cooperated with federal prosecutors to try to win leniency at his own future sentencing.

In court, Keating called the cooperating government witness a "morally bankrupt sociopath" in court. On Tuesday, the defense attorney's filing continued to attack Singh's credibility, pegging him as someone who perjured himself at both trials "on countless occasions — effortlessly spewing vast lies."

In contrast, Keating described the former county executive as "a local success story born of modest hardworking parents." He said Mangano worked as a janitor and printer to put himself through law school before joining one of Long Island's largest law firms before he later "beat all odds" by becoming Nassau's top elected government official while raising two sons who became a police officer and a prosecutor.

The court filing included many letters of support, including from the Manganos' sons, former government officials, clergy and other community members. It ended with a personal appeal from Mangano himself to the judge.

"I will continue my fight for full exoneration," he vowed, while asking for a "non-custodial sentence" for his wife — whom he said already has served an undeserved sentence of "enormous emotional distress, humiliation, and ruin."