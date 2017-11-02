A federal judge ruled Thursday that the defense and prosecution have until April to submit pretrial motions and responses in the federal income tax-evasion case of Hempstead Town Board member Edward Ambrosino.

Ambrosino, of North Valley Stream, was charged in April with tax evasion and wire fraud for failing to pay more than $250,000 in income tax. He has pleaded not guilty.

The motions and responses will deal mainly with Ambrosino’s attempt to have the wire fraud accusation dismissed before the start of any trial, according to his attorney, James Druker of Garden City.

If the proposed motion schedule is followed, it would mean U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert could set a trial date on April 20.

Federal prosecutors Catherine Mirabile and Raymond Tierney declined to comment.