Long IslandCrime

Pre-trial deadlines set in Edward Ambrosino tax-evasion case

Hempstead Town Board member Edward Ambrosino arrives at

Hempstead Town Board member Edward Ambrosino arrives at Federal Court in Central Islip, May 10, 2017. Photo Credit: Ed Betz

By Robert E. Kessler  robert.kessler@newsday.com
A federal judge ruled Thursday that the defense and prosecution have until April to submit pretrial motions and responses in the federal income tax-evasion case of Hempstead Town Board member Edward Ambrosino.

Ambrosino, of North Valley Stream, was charged in April with tax evasion and wire fraud for failing to pay more than $250,000 in income tax. He has pleaded not guilty.

The motions and responses will deal mainly with Ambrosino’s attempt to have the wire fraud accusation dismissed before the start of any trial, according to his attorney, James Druker of Garden City.

If the proposed motion schedule is followed, it would mean U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert could set a trial date on April 20.

Federal prosecutors Catherine Mirabile and Raymond Tierney declined to comment.

By Robert E. Kessler  robert.kessler@newsday.com

Bob Kessler covers federal law, including law enforcement agencies such as the FBI, DEA, IRS and ATF, as well as the federal courts.

