TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Hempstead man charged in 2020 fatal shooting, Nassau police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A Hempstead man has been arrested and charged with murder, nearly eight months after a 22-year-old was fatally shot on a street by someone in a vehicle, Nassau police said Friday.

Edwin Guerrero of Hempstead died from his injuries after being shot — along with a 24-year-old man — on High Street in Hempstead at 3:35 a.m. Sept. 6, the police said. The second individual, though hospitalized, survived, the police said.

Denis Gutierrez-Marcos, 18, now has been charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder, assault, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon, and possession of a dangerous weapon for two previous offenses, the police said.

His arraignment is set for Friday.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

Michael Hynes, superintendent of the Port Washington school
ELA tests had questions from past practice exams on them, educators say 
Unsealed documents from the corruption case against ex-Suffolk
Unsealed Spota records reveal allegations of plot to topple Levy
The Northport-East Northport school board voted Thursday night
School board votes to close two K-5 campuses
Augustine E. Tornatore has been named superintendent of
Riverhead appoints new school superintendent
Scene of a fatal crash on the eastbound
2 Westhampton crashes leave nun dead, 3 injured, police say
State Sen. Anna Kaplan(D-North Hills) addresses the proposed
Bill would require state to check on Holocaust education
Didn’t find what you were looking for?