A Hempstead man has been arrested and charged with murder, nearly eight months after a 22-year-old was fatally shot on a street by someone in a vehicle, Nassau police said Friday.

Edwin Guerrero of Hempstead died from his injuries after being shot — along with a 24-year-old man — on High Street in Hempstead at 3:35 a.m. Sept. 6, the police said. The second individual, though hospitalized, survived, the police said.

Denis Gutierrez-Marcos, 18, now has been charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder, assault, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon, and possession of a dangerous weapon for two previous offenses, the police said.

His arraignment is set for Friday.